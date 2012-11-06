Argentina captain Felipe Contepomi attends a news conference after their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Argentina have recalled veteran centre Felipe Contepomi, who missed the inaugural Rugby Championship, to their side to play Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

Comtepomi, 35, had not been named in coach Santiago Phelan's squad for the November internationals.

He will play at inside centre alongside Gonzalo Tiesi, who will make his first appearance for Argentina since he was injured in the opening match against England at last year's World Cup.

Flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez reverts to his original position of fullback with his understudy Nicolas Sanchez taking over at number 10. Lock Patricio Albacete will miss the match after sustaining a fracture near his eye.

Argentina: 15-Juan Martin Hernandez, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Gonzalo Tiesi, 12-Felipe Contepomi, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Leonardo Senatore, 5-Julio Farias Cabello, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Marcos Ayerza.

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Bruno Postiglioni, 18-Juan Gomez, 19-Tomas Vallejos Cinalli, 20-Tomas Leonardi, 21-Nicolas Vergallo, 22-Horacio Agulla, 23-Joaquin Tuculet.

