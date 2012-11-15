PARIS Lock Yoann Maestri was named in the France rugby team to face Argentina on Saturday as manager Philippe Saint Andre made only one change on Thursday to the team which thrashed Australia last weekend.

Maestri, who missed France's 33-6 routing of Australia at the Stade de France last Saturday because of a back problem, replaces Jocelino Suta.

The rest of the team is unchanged, with man of the match Frederic Michalak staying at flyhalf with Maxime Machenaud at his side at scrumhalf.

After entertaining Argentina in Lille, France, who are fourth in the IRB rankings ahead of the World Cup seedings, will take on Samoa at the Stade de France on November 24.

Team:

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Wesley Fofana, 13-Florian Fritz, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Vincent Clerc, 10-Frederic Michalak, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 6-Yannick Nyanga, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape (captain), 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Yannick Forestier.

Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Thomas Domingo, 18-Vincent Debaty, 19-Jocelino Suta, 20-Damien Chouly, 21-Morgan Parra, 22-François Trinh-Duc, 23-Yoann Huget.

