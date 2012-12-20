Ireland's Tommy Bowe escapes to score a try against France during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Ireland winger Tommy Bowe will miss next year's Six Nations championship after undergoing knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for up to four months.

Bowe, who has made 51 appearances for his country, fell awkwardly during Ulster's Heineken Cup defeat by Northampton on December 15.

He suffered lateral ligament damage and is expected to be out of action for approximately four months, a statement on the club's website (www.ulsterrugby.com) said.

Bowe, 28, toured South Africa in 2009 with the British and Irish Lions and was expected to be a leading contender for next year's series in Australia.

