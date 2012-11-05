DUBLIN Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris joined a mounting absentee list ahead of next weekend's international against South Africa after he was sidelined with an ankle injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Sunday.

Ferris, whose season has been disrupted by injury, picked up his latest knock in Ulster's win over Edinburgh on Friday and the influential loose forward will also miss the following weekend's test against Fiji.

No decision has been made on his availability for the November 24 international at home to Argentina, the IRFU said.

Ireland are already without captain Brian O'Driscoll, fullback Rob Kearney, flanker Sean O'Brien and hooker Rory Best for the trio of tests which begin against the similarly injury-hit Springboks.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)