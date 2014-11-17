South Africa's Adriaan Strauss (C) is challenged by Ireland's Simon Zebo (L) and Chris Henry (R) in the international rugby union match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland flanker Chris Henry suffered a temporary blockage of a small blood vessel in his brain before last week's victory over South Africa, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday.

Henry was withdrawn form the starting lineup on the morning of the South Africa game nine days ago with a suspected viral illness that was initially diagnosed as a severe migraine.

However, further tests revealed the temporary blockage, the IRFU said in a statement, adding that the Ulster flanker was recovering well at home but needs to undergo further undergo investigation.

The IRFU did not say how long Henry would be out of action for.

