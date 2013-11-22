British and Irish Lions' Johnny Sexton prepares to kick against Barbarians during their friendly match in Hong Kong June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

DUBLIN Johnny Sexton, Brian O'Driscoll and Rob Kearney were passed fit on Friday to start in Ireland's final international of 2013 as they seek to somehow find a way to spoil world champions New Zealand's perfect year.

The British and Irish Lions trio picked up injuries in last weekend's disappointing 32-15 defeat to Australia and flyhalf Sexton was a particular doubt after leaving the field at halftime with a hamstring injury.

Conor Murray, named among the replacements last week when Ireland were outscored by four tries to none, comes back in at scrumhalf with Eoin Reddan dropping to the bench in one of three changes.

"I do believe that in any two horse race, there are no certainties," Ireland coach Joe Schmidt told a news conference.

"I think it would take an exceptional performance because the All Blacks have proven very resilient as well as being a class side.

"It's not the perfect week's preparation... (but) we've worked hard defensively and there are even more threats in the repertoire of the All Blacks than the Australians so we're going to have to be not just better, but a lot better."

Gordon D'Arcy returns in place of Luke Marshall to add some more experience to the backline while Dave Kearney, who marked his debut with two tries off the bench against Samoa this month, replaces the injured Fergus McFadden on the wing.

D'Arcy's midfield partner O'Driscoll will join the retired Ronan O'Gara as Ireland's most capped player on Sunday when he lines up in green for the 128th time.

New Zealand have made seven changes to the side that beat England 30-22 last week with Aaron Cruden coming in at flyhalf in place of the injured Dan Carter.

The All Blacks have won all 13 of their tests so far this year and a victory over Ireland, who have never beaten New Zealand, would make Steve Hansen's side the first team in the professional era to go through a calendar year unbeaten.

"I don't think it matters what side they pick, they've a very, very good selection either way," said Schmidt, who will be facing his native New Zealand for the first time.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Dave Kearney, Rob Kearney, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Paul O'Connell, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Declan Fitzpatrick, 19-Mike McCarthy, 20-Kevin McLaughlin, 21-Isaac Boss, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Luke Fitzgerald

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Justin Palmer)