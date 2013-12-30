Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
DUBLIN Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien is likely to miss the Six Nations due to a dislocated shoulder that will keep him sidelined for at least six weeks, his club Leinster said on Monday.
O'Brien, who was part of the British and Irish Lions' team that beat Australia earlier this year, will have surgery on his shoulder after picking up the injury during a club game against Irish rivals Ulster at the weekend.
"Sean is to have surgery this week to repair a dislocated shoulder, which will unfortunately keep him on the sidelines for several months," Leinster said in a statement.
Asked if he would miss the whole of the Six Nations, which runs from February 1 to March 15, Leinster forwards coach Jono Gibbes told journalists "It looks like that" but said no final decision had been made.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.