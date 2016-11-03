DUBLIN Flyhalf Johnny Sexton, who missed Ireland's tour to South Africa earlier this year, has been named in a strong side to take on world champions New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday.

A shoulder injury kept Sexton out of the summer tour that included a first-ever victory over the Springboks on South African soil.

Also restored to the lineup after a hamstring strain is full back Rob Kearney.

The Irish face a punishing programme of four internationals in four weeks with the All Blacks match followed by three games in Dublin against Canada, New Zealand again and Australia.

Team: 1-Jack McGrath, 2-Rory Best (captain), 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Devin Toner, 6-CJ Stander, 7-Jordi Murphy, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 9-Conor Murray, 10-Johnny Sexton, 11-Simon Zebo, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 13-Jared Payne, 14-Andrew Trimble, 15-Rob Kearney

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Josh van der Flier, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Garry Ringrose.

