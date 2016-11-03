Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
DUBLIN Flyhalf Johnny Sexton, who missed Ireland's tour to South Africa earlier this year, has been named in a strong side to take on world champions New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday.
A shoulder injury kept Sexton out of the summer tour that included a first-ever victory over the Springboks on South African soil.
Also restored to the lineup after a hamstring strain is full back Rob Kearney.
The Irish face a punishing programme of four internationals in four weeks with the All Blacks match followed by three games in Dublin against Canada, New Zealand again and Australia.
Team: 1-Jack McGrath, 2-Rory Best (captain), 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Devin Toner, 6-CJ Stander, 7-Jordi Murphy, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 9-Conor Murray, 10-Johnny Sexton, 11-Simon Zebo, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 13-Jared Payne, 14-Andrew Trimble, 15-Rob Kearney
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Josh van der Flier, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Garry Ringrose.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
BARCELONA Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.