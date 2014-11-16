Ireland's Stuart Olding (R) is tackled by Georgia's Merab Kvirikashvili during their international rugby test match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (IRELAND - Tags: SPORT RUGBY)

DUBLIN A rampant second-half performance from Ireland, in which they scored six tries, helped Joe Schmidt's side to a 49-7 victory over Georgia at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts made hard work of Georgia in the first half and squandered a number of try-scoring opportunities, but Ian Madigan kicked three penalties to give Ireland a 9-0 lead.

Ireland were clinical in the second half, however, and tries from Dave Kilcoyne, Richardt Strauss, Simon Zebo, Stuart Olding and two from Felix Jones eased them to victory, while Madigan finished the match having kicked 19 points.

Ireland, who surged to a 29-15 victory over South Africa last weekend, made 13 changes to the side that beat the Springboks with prop Mike Ross and winger Zebo the only men to retain a starting place.

Georgia made the better start to the match but Merab Kvirikashvili missed an early penalty and Ireland punished the visitors as Madigan kicked two penalties in quick succession.

On the stroke of halftime Georgia scrumhalf Giorgi Begadze was yellow carded for repeated infringements and Madigan, starting in place of Jonathan Sexton who kicked 16 points against South Africa, converted his third penalty of the match.

Ireland made the extra man count at the start of the second half when prop Kilcoyne forced his way over for a converted try before a powerful rolling maul set up hooker Strauss to score.

Georgia pulled a converted try back thanks to Giorgi Nemsadze but Dimitri Basilaia was yellow carded shortly after and British and Irish Lions winger Zebo put Ireland back in control before fullback Jones ran in two quick tries.

Replacement Olding scored Ireland's sixth try late on and Schmidt's men will be hoping to complete a clean sweep of November international victories when they host Australia next weekend.

(Reporting by Michael Hann in London; Editing by Toby Davis)