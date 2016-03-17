Rugby Union - 2016 RBS Six Nations Media Launch - The Hurlingham Club, Ranelagh Gardens, London - 27/1/16Ireland captain Rory Best and Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt pose with the RBS Six Nations trophy during the Media LaunchAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

DUBLIN Rory Best has overcome an injury and will captain Ireland in the Six Nations clash with Scotland on Saturday when the return of flanker Tommy O'Donnell will be the only change from the team that thrashed Italy.

Hooker Best passed a fitness test on a calf strain and was named in the side by coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday for a remarkable 32nd consecutive Six Nations start.

Munster's experienced O'Donnell comes in for Josh van der Flier at openside in a bid to counter a Scotland back row that has been highly impressive in the tournament.

Keith Earls also wins his 50th cap on the left wing.

O'Donnell missed the 2015 World Cup with a hip injury and started the first match of the Six Nations against Wales last month.

"Josh has shipped a couple of knocks in the last two games and he got a bump in training on Monday," said Schmidt.

"I think it's been pretty attritional for him going back-to-back in his first two test matches.

"He would be fit to play but at the same time is carrying a few knocks. Conversely Tommy has trained incredibly well," added Schmidt.

"He hasn't had the luckiest of preparations with us in previous times and we're looking forward to contributing a really athletic, combative performance this weekend."

Ireland, who came into the championship seeking a third successive title, have been hard-hit by injuries and have had a largely disappointing campaign.

A home draw with Wales was followed by away defeats to France and England before they finally chalked up a win by hammering Italy 58-15 last Saturday.

Scotland arrive on the back of a morale-boosting victory over France but Ireland have a terrific home record against their Celtic rivals, losing only once since 1998, at Croke Park in 2010

Team:

15. Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster)14. Andrew Trimble (Ballymena/Ulster)13. Jared Payne (Ulster)12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 10. Jonathan Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)1. Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster) 2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) (captain) 3. Mike Ross (Clontarf/Leinster) 4. Donnacha Ryan (Shannon/Munster) 5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster)6. CJ Stander (Munster)7. Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster)8. Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster)

Replacements: 16. Richardt Strauss (Old Wesley/Leinster) 17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 18. Nathan White (Connacht) 19. Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 20. Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College/Leinster) 21. Eoin Reddan (Old Crescent/Leinster)22. Ian Madigan (Blackrock College/Leinster)23. Fergus McFadden (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Tony Jimenez)