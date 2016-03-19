DUBLIN Ireland ended a disappointing defence of the Six Nations title with their best display of the championship, beating Scotland 35-25 in an exciting contest on Saturday to wrap up the campaign with two victories in a row.

Ireland, who rediscovered their form in a nine-try rout of Italy last weekend, totally dominated the first half with tries from CJ Stander and Keith Earls. Conor Murray and Devon Toner added two in the second half to see them home.

"It was important for us to end the championship with two wins. We'll take the positives, especially from the past two weeks," Ireland captain Rory Best, playing in his 50th successive Six Nations game, said in a pitchside interview.

Ireland picked up where they left off against the Italians with 10 minutes of slick passing and incisive carrying, almost exclusively through the increasingly impressive Stander, allowing Johnny Sexton to kick them into a 6-0 lead.

After the sides traded penalties, the electric Stuart Hogg, not for the first time, lit up the play, darting past two of the Irish frontrow on the halfway line and speeding home to touch down for his second try in as many games.

Ireland retained their supreme organisation in attack, first costing the Scots a man when John Barclay was carded and then a try after Stander got tired of being held up short by flinging himself over the top American football-style to touch down.

The 14 men were made to pay again two minutes later when the superb Sexton dinked the ball towards the line with his bad foot and Hogg collided with wing Tommy Seymour to let Earls mark his 50th cap with possibly his easiest try.

Another Greg Laidlaw penalty meant that for all Ireland's possession, Scotland trailed by just eight points at halftime as they sought to win three games in the Six Nations for only the second time since the championship expanded 16 years ago.

The visitors, who had managed just one win in Ireland since 1998, made a more encouraging start to the second half but Ireland would not let up and Murray dived over for his third try of the championship after concerted forward pressure.

Scotland kept the game alive when Richie Gray ran under the posts but another Scottish yellow card, this time for Alex Dunbar, effectively ended the potential for a grandstand finish.

Toner made sure with his first international try before the returning Dunbar grabbed some consolation as tempers frayed.

Ireland, champions for the last two seasons, will finish third in the table if England complete a grand slam of victories against France later on Saturday. Scotland lie a point behind Ireland in fourth.

"It's the start that cost us. Once you're behind to a good team like Ireland it's hard to come back (but) clearly this team is going in the right direction," Laidlaw said.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez and Clare Fallon)