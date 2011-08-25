DUBLIN Hooker Jerry Flannery will start his first test for Ireland in 18 months and flanker Stephen Ferris his first in almost a year when Declan Kidney's side search for a much-needed pre-World Cup win at home to England on Saturday.

Ireland have lost their three warm-up matches so far this month and Kidney made seven changes to the side that misfired against France in Dublin last week with fit-again Geordan Murphy also making just a second start since early 2010.

Wing Tommy Bowe gets his first action of the month having recovered from an ankle injury and Eoin Reddan replaces Tomas O'Leary after the Munster scrumhalf was dropped from the squad completely on Monday.

Reddan will be partnered at halfback by the returning Ronan O'Gara while David Wallace is also fit again to take his place in the backrow beside Ferris and Leinster's Jamie Heaslip.

Conor Murray, the impressive 22-year-old preferred to O'Leary in the 30-man squad headed for New Zealand next week, is among the replacements and will likely get his second cap as Kidney weighs his options at number nine.

Flannery and Ferris have struggled to stay fit since they were both first choice members of Ireland's 2009 grand slam campaign, earning British and Irish Lions call-ups as a result before missing most of the tour that year through injury.

Munster's Flannery has come off the bench in each of Ireland's warm-up games while Ferris got a 20 minute-run against France last week.

With European player of the year Sean O'Brien out with a knee problem though still expected to be fit for Ireland's September 11 World Cup opener against the United States, Ferris will get some much-needed game time on Saturday.

Lock Paul O'Connell, who will captain the side in place of the rested Brian O'Driscoll, acknowledged that Ireland could also do with a good performance after a less than ideal three weeks.

"Obviously we would have looked to have done maybe better than we have done in the first three weeks but that's just the way it goes," O'Connell told a news conference on Thursday.

"All we can do now is look at the game that's ahead of us and try and put in a good performance in this English game and hopefully that'll set us up."

Ireland - 15-Geordon Murphy, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Ronan O'Gara, 9-Eoin Reddan, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-David Wallace, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Jerry Flannery, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Rory Best, 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha Ryan 19-Denis Leamy, 20-Conor Murray, 21-Jonathan Sexton, 22-Fergus McFadden

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Justin Palmer)