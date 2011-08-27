England's Delon Armitage scores a try as he is tackled by Ireland's Tommy Bowe during their summer series rugby friendly match at Aviva stadium in Dublin August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland flanker David Wallace was ruled out of next month's World Cup after being injured in a 20-9 defeat by England on Saturday that saw Martin Johnson's side gain revenge for losing out on a Six Nations grand slam in Dublin earlier this year.

Tries at the start of each half from English centre Manu Tuilagi and replacement Delon Armitage gave the often undisciplined visitors victory and ensured the hosts suffered a fourth successive World Cup warm-up defeat.

Ireland also lost number eight Jamie Heaslip and prop Cian Healy to injury and while coach Declan Kidney said both should be fit for the September 11 pool opener against the United States, he had to rule Wallace out of the entire tournament with a knee problem.

"It's a word I'm not supposed to say in public but it happens... He's 35 and I've never seen a man as physically fit as he is right now, never. It's heartbreaking for him and extremely disappointing for us," Kidney told a news conference.

"We've lost four (games) which is extremely disappointing, that was not what we aimed to do. (But) where we are is that we have 30 guys who are much closer to match fitness. It was important to get guys up to speed.."

England began like a team intent on putting March's 24-8 loss behind them and Tuilagi scored his second try in as many starts on five minutes, relying on his pace rather than his much-feared strength as he sailed far too easily past Keith Earls.

Ireland got on the scoreboard soon after when Ronan O'Gara slotted over a penalty but their scrum was obliterated by a physical English pack a few plays later and Jonny Wilkinson followed up his earlier conversion with a simple penalty.

"PRETTY DECENT TEAM"

The hosts got another three points back through an O'Gara penalty just after 20 minutes but lost Wallace in the process after he landed awkwardly on his knee following a thumping Tuilagi hit.

Kidney has plenty of quality backrow reserves, particularly with Ulster's Stephen Ferris playing his full international in nine months, but losing the twice Heineken Cup-winning, twice British & Irish Lions touring Wallace is a big blow.

Wilkinson knocked over another penalty and Tuilagi almost scored again with a near pitch-long dash but the returning Geordan Murphy caught him before lock Courtney Lawes fluffed an overlap in the next play.

Ireland then had to replace a groggy-looking Heaslip but England, who gave away an extraordinarily high 12 first-half penalties, handed O'Gara another sight at goal and he cut the deficit to four points at the break.

Referee Nigel Owens finally lost his patience with the succession of penalties and sent wing Chris Ashton to the sin bin at the start of the second half. O'Gara missed the resulting penalty and then Armitage latched on to captain Mike Tindall's clever grubber kick to cross over minutes later.

Wilkinson knocked over the touchline conversion to make it 20-9 and a flat and scrappy end to the match ensured that was the way the scoreboard stayed.

"You want to win games and this is a tough place to come and win. It just demonstrates to us, if we ever have doubts, when we go and do what we talk about doing, it's effective and we're a pretty decent team," Johnson said.

"There was lots not perfect about it but we did a lot of good things as well," Johnson said, adding that the injured trio of Mark Cueto, Nick Easter and Tom Wood should be fit for their World Cup opener.

The win made up for England's friendly loss to Wales last time out while Ireland have just their opening World Cup game against the U.S. to record a much-needed win before facing newly crowned Tri Nations champions Australia on September 17.

