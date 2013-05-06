DUBLIN Heineken Cup holders Leinster have appointed Leicester's Matt O'Connor as their new head coach following the departure of Joe Schmidt to take charge of the Ireland national team.

Australian O'Connor, who has been head coach of Leicester since 2010, will begin a three-year deal at the Irish provincial side in July when New Zealander Schmidt steps down, Leinster said in a statement.

Leinster failed in their attempt to win the Heineken Cup for a record third successive year this season, but have reached the second tier Amlin Cup final against Stade Francais on May 17.

O'Connor led Leicester to the Heineken Cup quarter-finals this season and they play Harlequins in the English Premiership semi-finals next week.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Ed Osmond)