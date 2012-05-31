Ireland's Paul O' Connell (L) is challenged by Argentina's Patricio Albacete (R) and Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe (C) during their friendly international rugby union match. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

LONDON Ireland lock Paul O'Connell has been ruled out of next month's tour of New Zealand due to a knee injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old O'Connell has played 85 tests for Ireland and captained the British and Irish Lions on their tour of South Africa in 2009.

Connacht forward Mike McCarthy has been added to the 30-man squad which is due to arrive in Auckland on Friday.

Ireland will play three tests against the world champion All Blacks, the first on June 9 in Auckland.

