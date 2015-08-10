LONDON Ireland flanker Tommy O'Donnell has been ruled out of the World Cup after dislocating his hip during Saturday's warm-up win against Wales in Cardiff.

The 28-year-old Munster player was carried off on a stretcher in the 75th minute of the match, marring an impressive Irish display in a 35-21 victory.

"Investigations at University Hospital Wales yesterday afternoon confirmed that Tommy suffered a hip dislocation in the game against Wales," a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

"He will be limited to non-weight bearing activity for at least six weeks and has unfortunately been ruled out of participating in RWC15."

O'Donnell would probably have been selected in the squad as a back-up back row after some impressive performances.

Back Andrew Trimble was also injured in the match and was due a precautionary scan on his foot.

Joe Schmidt's side start their World Cup campaign against Canada in Cardiff on Sept. 19.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)