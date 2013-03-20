Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll reacts after drawing with France in their Six Nations rugby match at Aviva stadium in Dublin March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll has been suspended for three weeks after being found guilty of stamping on Italy's Simone Favaro during his side's Six Nations championship defeat last Saturday.

O'Driscoll, who was playing his 125th international for his country, was cited for the incident which completed a woeful day for the Irish who were beaten 22-15 in Rome.

The 34-year-old was sin-binned for only the second time in his long career during the match but could have faced a suspension of nine weeks.

At Wednesday's hearing in front of an independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee, O'Driscoll admitted an act of foul play but argued that it did not warrant a red card.

However, the citing was upheld, meaning O'Driscoll will be unable to play for his club side Leinster until April 8.

"After hearing from Brian O'Driscoll and his representatives, (the committee) allowed a reduction of two weeks of mitigation, particularly taking into account the player's exemplary previous playing and disciplinary record," a statement from the Six Nations said.

O'Driscoll has the right to appeal against the suspension.

