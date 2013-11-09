DUBLIN Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said he was just relieved to get his tenure off to a winning start against Samoa on Saturday, but warned his team they will have to be a lot more accurate with tougher tests ahead.

Tries from Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien, Fergus McFadden and two for debutant David Kearney, together with a solid kicking display from Paddy Jackson eased the former Leinster coach into his new job with a 40-9 win.

"There's just a sense of relief to be honest, I didn't want to have to come in here afterwards and face up to a first-up loss," Schmidt, who admitted to being pretty nervous before the game, told a news conference.

"I don't want to do it for a second-up loss or any loss, so we'll keep working away."

Schmidt said that work will include making sure his team are not as untidy with the ball when they face Australia at the Aviva Stadium next week and that the players would get a reality check when they look at the tape of Saturday's match.

The team's kicking from hand will also need to be better with the Wallabies' Israel Folau and Adam Ashley Cooper lying in wait, Schmidt added, although he did praise 21-year-old flyhalf Jackson for an assured display.

There were glimpses too of the kind of free-flowing rugby the New Zealander's Leinster team dominated Europe with in the second half when Ireland began to cut loose and the new coach seemed satisfied with that.

"It's going to take a little bit of time. The system and the shape we're playing is a bit different to what has been played before, so it's just trying to get a bit of continuity," the two-time Heineken Cup winning coach said.

"I hope with that last 20 minutes, people got a little bit more interested and excited about potentially what can be delivered."

