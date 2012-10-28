Ireland have added seven players to their squad for the November internationals as cover for a number of players, including captain Brian O'Driscoll, who picked up injuries over the weekend.

O'Driscoll turned his ankle in the first half of Leinster's win over the Cardiff Blues on Saturday but the injury appears not to be as serious as first thought, an Ireland statement said on Sunday.

Ulster backs Craig Gilroy, Paddy Jackson and Paul Marshall were added to the squad along with Connacht winger Tiernan O'Halloran.

Ulster prop Declan Fitzpatrick also joined the squad alongside Leinster hooker Sean Cronin and club team mate Michael Bent.

Ireland start their November series against South Africa in Dublin on November 10, before playing Argentina two weeks later.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)