Ireland's Luke Fitzgerald runs with the ball as Scotland's Mike Blair (R) tackles during their Six Nations rugby union match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland February 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

DUBLIN Ireland wing Luke Fitzgerald's international exile continued on Wednesday when he was left out of an initial 24-man Six Nations squad that, bar injured captain Brian O'Driscoll, mirrored coach Declan Kidney's World Cup selection.

Fitzgerald, dropped ahead of last year's World Cup following a poor season at Heineken Cup champions Leinster, has returned to form this season, scoring twice as many tries for the province as he managed in the entire last campaign.

The British and Irish Lions winger was included in a second-string Irish squad who face England six days before the February 5 Six Nations opener at home to Wales and Kidney left the door slightly ajar for a late call up.

"The Wolfhounds (second XV) game gives myself and the other coaches one final chance to give games to players to see possible options before we settle on our matchday 22 for the opening game of the Championship," Kidney said.

"It also gives us the opportunity to have a closer look in training at some of the younger players, rather than bringing in more experienced players, who are very much still in the frame for selection."

Forwards Kevin McLaughlin, Devin Toner and Dan Tuohy - all tipped for call ups following strong performances at provincial level - will join Fitzgerald on the second XV after Kidney opted for experience over experimentation.

With O'Driscoll out for the whole campaign due to a shoulder injury, Kidney appears to have a straight choice between two utility backs - Leinster's Fergus McFadden and Munster's Keith Earls - in replacing the influential outside centre.

Ulster's Darren Cave, who hit a rich vein of form in recent months and would provide a more direct replacement for O'Driscoll, was ruled out for six weeks with a foot injury earlier this week.

Elsewhere Jonathan Sexton and Ronan O'Gara will renew their rivalry at flyhalf while Donnacha Ryan will look to end Donncha O'Callaghan and Paul O'Connell's long-standing second row partnership having already deposed O'Callaghan at Munster.

Squad:

Rory Best, Tommy Bowe, Tom Court, Sean Cronin, Leo Cullen, Gordon D'Arcy, Keith Earls, Stephen Ferris, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip, Shane Jennings, Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Conor Murray, Sean O'Brien, Donncha O'Callaghan, Paul O'Connell, Ronan O'Gara, Eoin Reddan, Mike Ross, Donnacha Ryan, Jonathan Sexton, Andrew Trimble, Paddy Wallace

Additional players (who will join first week of training camp): Ian Nagle, Peter O'Mahony, Tiernan O'Halloran, Paddy McAllister, Andrew Conway, Simon Zebo

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Wildey)