Nadal breezes into Acapulco final
(The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
DUBLIN Ireland have named Paddy Jackson at flyhalf for their Six Nations match against France on Saturday after the Ulster player recovered from a tight hamstring.
Ian Madigan had been on standby to replace Jackson for the game in Dublin, with usual flyhalf Jonathan Sexton sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the Irish Football Union said in a statement.
The replacement tighthead position, which had been vacant, was given to uncapped Munster prop Stephen Archer.
Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Fergus McFadden, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Luke Marshall, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Mike McCarthy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Stephen Archer, 19-Donncha O'Callaghan, 20-Iain Henderson, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Luke Fitzgerald.
(Reporting by Toby Davis in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 4 Fabio Capello was always confident his fellow Italian Antonio Conte would be a success as Chelsea manager. Ahead of the Premier League leaders’ trip to West Ham United on Monday, the former England manager says Conte showed signs during his coaching career in Italy that suggested he was capable of winning the English title.
Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is currently enjoying the best form of his career but the Nigerian admits he needs to take more of his goal-scoring opportunities after he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension earlier this week.