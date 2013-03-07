Ireland's Paddy Jackson takes a kick against Scotland during their Six Nations rugby match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

DUBLIN Ireland have named Paddy Jackson at flyhalf for their Six Nations match against France on Saturday after the Ulster player recovered from a tight hamstring.

Ian Madigan had been on standby to replace Jackson for the game in Dublin, with usual flyhalf Jonathan Sexton sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the Irish Football Union said in a statement.

The replacement tighthead position, which had been vacant, was given to uncapped Munster prop Stephen Archer.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Fergus McFadden, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Luke Marshall, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Mike McCarthy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Stephen Archer, 19-Donncha O'Callaghan, 20-Iain Henderson, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Luke Fitzgerald.

(Reporting by Toby Davis in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)