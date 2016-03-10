LONDON Simon Zebo returns to Ireland's starting side for Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy after injury ruled out Rob Kearney.

The other change to Ireland's backline from the defeat by England sees fit-again New Zealand native Jared Payne back to resume his centre partnership with Robbie Henshaw.

Stuart McCloskey drops to the bench.

Zebo will line up at full back in Dublin as holders Ireland try to claim their first win after defeats by France and England and a draw with Wales.

Second row Josh van der Flier retains his place after making his debut against England.

Ireland team: 1-Jack McGrath, 2-Rory Best, 3-Mike Ross, 4-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Devin Toner, 6-CJ Stander, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-Jamie Heaslip; 9-Conor Murray, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 11-Keith Earles, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 13-Jared Payne, 14-Andrew Timble, 15-Simon Zebo.

