LONDON Ulster pair Andrew Trimble and Luke Marshall will miss Ireland's November internationals after both sustaining injuries that will rule them out for a number of months, the Guiness PRO12 club confirmed on Tuesday.

Winger Trimble, who was an important part of Ireland's Six Nations title-winning side last season, suffered ligament damage in his big toe during Ulster's league win over Glasgow Warriors earlier this month.

"Ulster Rugby, in conjunction with the national medical staff, will seek second opinion on the management of the injury, however it is expected that he will be out of rugby for a period of months," read a statement on the club's website (www.ulsterrugby.com) regarding the 30-year-old's injury.

The club also ruled out centre Marshall for six weeks after he sustained a medial knee ligament injury while playing for Ulster Ravens last week.

Ireland host South Africa on Nov. 8 before playing Georgia and Australia on subsequent weekends.

