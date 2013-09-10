Australia's Lote Tuqiri reacts after watching a replay during their Rugby League Four Nations tournament match with England in Melbourne October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

MELBOURNE Australian dual code international Lote Tuqiri is set to revive his rugby union career with a short-term stint for Irish side Leinster.

Tuqiri, who will turn 34 this month, has been released by Wests Tigers and will take up a three-month deal with the Irish club, the Sydney-based rugby league team said on Tuesday.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Wests Tigers and will take with me a lot of special memories as well as many friendships I've made with the players and staff," Tuqiri said in a statement on the Tigers' website (weststigers.com.au).

A bulldozing winger with a stellar career in both rugby codes, Tuqiri represented Australia in rugby league nine times and also scored 30 tries in 67 appearances for the Wallabies before being sacked for disciplinary issues in 2009.

After a stint at English club Leicester Tigers, Tuqiri returned to Australia's National Rugby League to enjoy a successful first year with Wests in 2010, but has struggled with injuries since.

Tuqiri, who has also represented his country of birth Fiji in rugby league, will link up with Leinster's Australian head coach Matt O'Connor, an assistant coach at Leicester during Tuqiri's tenure at the English club.

