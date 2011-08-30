DUBLIN Ireland flanker David Wallace faces a six-month layoff to recover from the knee injury that has ruled him out of next month's World Cup, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old damaged his right knee and was carried off on a stretcher during a warm-up game against England on Saturday and had surgery the following day.

"David Wallace faces a long period out of the game ... and is expected to be sidelined for at least six months," the IRFU said on its website (www.irishrugby.ie).

The player has been replaced in the World Cup squad by Shane Jennings.

Wallace's Munster team mate Felix Jones is also set for a long layoff after hurting his right foot in the home defeat by France earlier this month -- an injury that scuppered his World Cup hopes as well.

The 24-year-old fullback is due to see a specialist next week to establish how long his recovery will take.

(Writing by Martyn Herman in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)