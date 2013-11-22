New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has named the following team to play Ireland on Sunday:
New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Ben Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Steven Luatua, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 2-Andrew Hore, 1-Wyatt Crockett.
Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Owen Franks, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Ryan Crotty
