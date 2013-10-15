Ireland's Simon Zebo celebrates after he scores a try against Argentina in the international rugby union match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland winger Simon Zebo will miss the country's three November internationals after being ruled out for 10 weeks with a cracked bone in his foot, his club side Munster said on Tuesday.

Zebo, who won a late call up to the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia in June, limped off during Munster's surprise Heineken Cup defeat to Edinburgh last weekend and will miss the former European champions next three group games.

The 23-year-old flyer, who filled in at full-back when he made his debut during last year's November tests, also broke his foot in the Six Nations Championships earlier this year after impressing in Ireland's sole win against champions Wales.

New Irish coach Joe Schmidt already had to plan for a season without Leinster hooker Richardt Strauss who was diagnosed with a heart condition last week.

Schmidt will take charge of the side for the first time against Samoa on November 9 before the visit of Australia a week later and the series closer against the former Leinster coach's native New Zealand on November 24.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Justin Palmer)