LONDON Italy's experienced winger and best place kicker Mirco Bergamasco looks likely to miss next year's Six Nations after doctors said on Sunday he would be out for as much as five months following knee surgery.

Bergamasco fractured his knee cap in Saturday's 22-19 defeat by Australia which wrapped up Italy's November fixtures and the Italian Rugby Federation said in a statement he would be out for between "four and five months".

Europe's Six Nations takes place in February and March.

Prop Andrea Lo Cicero also broke ribs on Saturday and should return in 45 days.

