LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
TURIN, Italy Two tries from Nick Cummins helped Australia recover from an early deficit to thrash Italy 50-20 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.
The winger struck in the 31st and 50th minutes as Ewen McKenzie's side bounced back from their defeat by England at Twickenham last weekend with a commanding display.
Scores from Ben Mowen, Tevita Kuridrani, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Joe Tomane and Israel Folau completed the rout against a spirited Italy side who scored the game's first try through Australian-born fullback Luke McClean.
The hosts led 10-0 before the Wallabies took over, although Italy never gave up and added second-half tries through Lorenzo Cittadini and Tommaso Allan.
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
WELLINGTON Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.