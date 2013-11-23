Argentina's Benjamin Macome (C) is tackled by Italy's Alessandro Zanni (R) and Tommaso Iannone during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Argentina's Juan Imhoff (R) is tackled by Italy's Edoardo Gori during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's Martin Castrogiovanni raises his arm in the middle of a scrum against Argentina during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Italy's and Argentina's players stand for a minute of silence for the victims of extreme rainfall that flooded eastern parts of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Argentina's and Italy's players challenge each other during a scrum during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Argentina's Manuel Carizza (L) is tackled by Italy's Martin Castrogiovanni during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Italy's Sergio Parisse (L) is tackled by Argentina's Gabriel Ascarate during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Argentina's Gabriel Ascarate (2nd R) and Italy's Luke McLean fight for the ball during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Italy's Robert Barbieri (top) is tackled by Argentina's Juan Imhoff during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's Giovanbattista Venditti (C) is tackled by Argentina's Horacio Agulla (L) and Juan Manuel Leguizamon during their rugby test match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME Juan Imhoff's try and 14 points from Nicolas Sanchez lifted Argentina to a scrappy 19-14 win over Italy at a soggy Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Winger Imhoff slid in to score in the 20th minute and although Italy's Michele Campagnaro crossed for a try in his first international start, Tommaso Allan's four missed penalties proved costly for the hosts.

Jacques Brunel's side Italian side were crushed by Australia before edging to a 37-31 win over Fiji last week, a victory they almost threw away despite their opponents being down to 11 players at one point.

After two Allan penalties the away side scored the opening try through Imhoff who finished off a direct attack which exposed flaws in Italy's defending and made the score 7-6.

Italy struggled to break down Argentina's resilient defence and had to rely on Allan to put them back in front with a penalty five minutes later.

Sanchez kicked a penalty to put Argentina 10-9 ahead at halftime and slotted another to make it 13-9 before Campagnaro nipped in to snatch the lead back for the hosts.

In a match dominated by the boot, however, it was fitting that Sanchez sealed his side's win, kicking a 67th-minute penalty before slotting over a classy drop-goal with eight minutes left.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)