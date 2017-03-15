TOKYO Japan will host Australia at Yokohama's Nissan stadium, the venue of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, when the pair face off in the east Asian country for the first time in November.

"It's great that the very first test match for Nissan Stadium is against the Wallabies, who were the runners-up at Rugby World Cup 2015," Japan coach Jamie Joseph said in comments published by Kyodo news agency on Wednesday.

"Nissan Stadium is where the Rugby World Cup 2019 final will take place, so I'm sure the players will relish the opportunity to play at such a meaningful stadium against one of the best teams in the world. We can't wait."

The Michael Cheika-coached Wallabies play the Brave Blossoms on Nov. 4 before heading to Europe for their traditional season-ending tour.

Australia have won all four previous tests against Japan, including a 13-try, 91-3 drubbing in Lyon at the 2007 World Cup.

Japan, whose performance at last year's World Cup in England led to a spike in interest in the game back home, will be hoping that November's match is a lot closer.

Australia have played one previous test in Japan, losing 32-19 to the All Blacks in Tokyo in 2009.

Japan play South Korea and Hong Kong in their first internationals this year at the Asia Rugby Championship starting next month before hosting Romania and Ireland in June.

