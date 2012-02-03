TOKYO Japan's "Brave Blossoms" will fly to England this year to sharpen their teeth against hulking Premiership opposition, the country's top rugby official said on Friday.

New Japan coach Eddie Jones will also put his team to the test against a Super Rugby side in June, Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) chairman Tatsuzo Yabe told Reuters.

"We made so many mistakes at last year's World Cup," Yabe said in an interview. "Too many unforced errors, especially at crucial moments.

"Mental weakness forced the mistakes we made close to the goal line. We had lots of missed tackles close to our goal line and gave up so many tries.

"To eradicate those errors and nerves, we need to be playing more tight games against higher-ranked teams.

He added: "We have a lot of challenges ahead of us before the 2015 World Cup and Eddie is the right man for the job."

Japan's target of two group victories in New Zealand crumbled to dust as they were beaten by the host All Blacks, France and Tonga before drawing 23-23 with Canada.

After stunning hosts Fiji to capture last year's Pacific Nations Cup for the first time, Japan caught stage fright on the biggest stage of all.

New Zealand great John Kirwan, who had taken charge promising to get Japan playing "rugby that big men don't like," subsequently stepped down and was replaced by Jones.

"John Kirwan's decision to leave was no surprise," Yabe said. "He felt it was time for a change and I agreed. He did a very good job for five years.

"There are many things we have to continue and his time with us was a very good asset for us for the future.

"But we didn't perform well. The target wasn't unrealistic. We wanted two wins. We should have beaten Canada. In both games against Tonga and Canada we were very below par."

Yabe said the 2019 World Cup hosts were planning a European tour in November, including a game against Romania before facing the big boys of the English top flight.

"We are a tier-two rugby nation," said Yabe, clearly still frustrated by Japan's failure to win their first World Cup match since 1991.

TOUGH GAMES

"We didn't have any games with tier-one sides during the years before the World Cup. Not only tier one, but tough games with professional teams like Super 15 (Super Rugby) and Premiership teams.

"So we are scheduling a tour to England - after first playing Romania. In England we hope to have at least three games with Premiership teams.

"In June, we are hoping to invite a southern hemisphere team from Super 15," he added, mentioning Christchurch's Crusaders as possible opponents.

Yabe said Jones would shake up Asia's top side, revealing that the former Australia coach would be entrusted to run a new Japan rugby academy to develop youth players.

"We have to work on the development of players in the 18-22 age group," said Yabe. "Plans for that start this year and Eddie is the right fit."

Jones, currently on the coaching staff at Japanese Top League champions Suntory Sungoliath, will move into his new office at the JRFU at the start of April.

"We want Japan to play a Japanese style of rugby," said Yabe. "Eddie's teams have an open style of play and run the ball which is why we thought he was the right man for us."

Jones declared he wanted to "play the All Blacks and scare the pants off them" after being named Japan coach, but his first job will be rather less taxing - an Asian Five Nations game in Kazakhstan on April 28.

Yabe steered clear of any overly ambitious predictions for 2015.

"We're not going to say 'two wins' this time," he said. "Japan were 13th in the world but dropped to 15 after the World Cup. We want to be in the top 10 by 2015."

