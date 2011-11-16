Facts about 2003 World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson, who stepped down as England manager on Wednesday:

* Born: March 9, 1970 in Solihull, West Midlands.

* Enjoyed a glittering career as a lock forward for Leicester and England.

CLUB CAREER

* Begins sporting career playing American Football for Leicester Panthers, but switches to rugby and starts 16-year club career with Leicester in 1989.

* Leads Leicester to the first of four successive league titles in 1999 and back-to-back Heineken Cup titles in 2001 and 2002.

* Goes on to become the team's longest serving captain making over 300 appearances. Ends club career in 2005.

ENGLAND PLAYING CAREER

* 84 caps, including 39 as captain.

* Makes England debut as a late replacement for Wade Dooley against France at Twickenham in 1993 Five Nations match which the home side won 16-15.

* Wins grand slam with England in 1995 Five Nations championship.

* Captains England to a grand slam victory in the 2003 Six Nations tournament and later that year leads his country to World Cup glory, beating hosts Australia in the final.

* Retires from international rugby in 2004.

BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS

* Called up as a late replacement by the British and Irish Lions for the 1993 tour of New Zealand and plays in the final two tests in a 2-1 series defeat.

* Captains the Lions on their tour of South Africa in 1997, playing all three tests in a 2-1 win.

* Becomes the first player to captain the Lions for a second time, in a 2-1 series defeat in Australia in 2001.

ENGLAND COACH

* Appointed in April 2008, replacing Brian Ashton. 38 games in charge, presiding over 21 wins, 16 defeats and one draw.

* Begins reign with 39-13 win over Pacific Islands but this is followed by defeats to Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

* England finish second in 2009 Six Nations and third in 2010.

* June 2010. England beat Australia 21-20 in Sydney, their first in the Southern Hemisphere for seven years and only their third ever in Australia.

* Enjoys finest hour as England coach when England win the 2011 Six Nations -- their first since 2003 -- despite being denied the grand slam after defeat by Ireland in their final match.

* England reach World Cup quarter-finals before losing 19-12 to France but their dismal tournament is characterised by a lack of discipline on and off the pitch in New Zealand.

* November 16 2011. Johnson steps down, five days after former captain Mike Tindall is removed from the elite England squad and fined for his off-field antics at the World Cup. Johnson's contract was due to expire next month.

