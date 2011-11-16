Rangers say manager Warburton has resigned
Mark Warburton has resigned as manager of Rangers, the Scottish Premiership club said on Friday.
Facts about 2003 World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson, who stepped down as England manager on Wednesday:
* Born: March 9, 1970 in Solihull, West Midlands.
* Enjoyed a glittering career as a lock forward for Leicester and England.
CLUB CAREER
* Begins sporting career playing American Football for Leicester Panthers, but switches to rugby and starts 16-year club career with Leicester in 1989.
* Leads Leicester to the first of four successive league titles in 1999 and back-to-back Heineken Cup titles in 2001 and 2002.
* Goes on to become the team's longest serving captain making over 300 appearances. Ends club career in 2005.
ENGLAND PLAYING CAREER
* 84 caps, including 39 as captain.
* Makes England debut as a late replacement for Wade Dooley against France at Twickenham in 1993 Five Nations match which the home side won 16-15.
* Wins grand slam with England in 1995 Five Nations championship.
* Captains England to a grand slam victory in the 2003 Six Nations tournament and later that year leads his country to World Cup glory, beating hosts Australia in the final.
* Retires from international rugby in 2004.
BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS
* Called up as a late replacement by the British and Irish Lions for the 1993 tour of New Zealand and plays in the final two tests in a 2-1 series defeat.
* Captains the Lions on their tour of South Africa in 1997, playing all three tests in a 2-1 win.
* Becomes the first player to captain the Lions for a second time, in a 2-1 series defeat in Australia in 2001.
ENGLAND COACH
* Appointed in April 2008, replacing Brian Ashton. 38 games in charge, presiding over 21 wins, 16 defeats and one draw.
* Begins reign with 39-13 win over Pacific Islands but this is followed by defeats to Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.
* England finish second in 2009 Six Nations and third in 2010.
* June 2010. England beat Australia 21-20 in Sydney, their first in the Southern Hemisphere for seven years and only their third ever in Australia.
* Enjoys finest hour as England coach when England win the 2011 Six Nations -- their first since 2003 -- despite being denied the grand slam after defeat by Ireland in their final match.
* England reach World Cup quarter-finals before losing 19-12 to France but their dismal tournament is characterised by a lack of discipline on and off the pitch in New Zealand.
* November 16 2011. Johnson steps down, five days after former captain Mike Tindall is removed from the elite England squad and fined for his off-field antics at the World Cup. Johnson's contract was due to expire next month.
