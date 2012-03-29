LONDON Stuart Lancaster has dragged England "out of the gutter" and into the rugby foothills but now he faces the considerably tougher challenge of returning them to the summit by forging a team capable of challenging for the next World Cup in 2015.

England's players returned from the 2011 tournament with the reputation of being uncaring and out of control off the pitch and lacking discipline and creativity on it.

The subsequent media leak of the players' supposedly confidential opinions on the New Zealand campaign exposed internal rifts that led to the almost inevitable resignation of coach Martin Johnson.

Lancaster was then appointed as interim coach for the Six Nations and immediately set about cleaning up the mess.

The former schoolteacher ditched several past-their-best senior players, including Mike Tindall, who had been at the heart of the worst excesses of the World Cup, and had no hesitation in dropping others for disciplinary reasons.

He took the squad back to basics for a training week at a junior club in Leeds and drafted in inspirational speakers to help reinstall "the pride in the shirt" which he said from the outset was key to his rebuilding job.

Despite his temporary appointment, Lancaster was never about making short-term gains to enhance his own reputation and made it clear that he saw his role as putting in place the foundations for a long-term recovery.

Winning helps, of course, and starting his tenure with successes away to Scotland and Italy bought him time.

Some criticised the scruffy nature of the wins but most observers recognised that the new coach was starting from the very bottom and were delighted.

He capped seven new players in his first match and handed the captaincy to Chris Robshaw, who had one cap to his name and was himself considered a stop-gap for injured first choice Tom Wood.

Even when he tasted defeat - a heartbreaking late reversal at home to eventual champions Wales - the Twickenham fans gave Lancaster the thumbs up and an emphatic endorsement of what he was trying to achieve.

An away win over France, never an easy task, showed more progress and the 30-9 demolition of Ireland in the final game signed off a campaign that exceeded all expectations.

England's form and Lancaster's undoubted and widely welcomed turnaround of the players' mentality made it very difficult for the RFU's new CEO Ian Ritchie to look elsewhere - despite the impressive CV of main challenger Nick Mallett.

FIRST STEPS

Lancaster has been the first to recognise that the last two months have been merely the first steps on a journey he hopes will culminate in a World Cup triumph at Twickenham when England host the tournament in 2015.

Last week he delivered his Six Nations review and, far from resting on his laurels, he immediately set about showing what needed to be done to take England to the next level.

He showed that the last four World Cup winners have averaged more than 600 caps per game - in comparison with England's 212 during the Six Nations. He then produced a graph showing how, taking into account all the potential diversions, England would average 663 caps by the 2015 final.

Lancaster, who did not feature internationally as a player, knows he cannot rush the squad's development.

"We have 37 matches before that first World Cup match on home soil so every second counts in developing players who can win that tournament, which has to be the ultimate aim," he said on Thursday.

Lancaster knows England lack a cutting edge in their backs but that is not something that can be changed overnight or by the introduction of one fleet-footed centre.

There will have to be a gradual change in outlook, probably built around the assured presence of 20-year-old flyhalf Owen Farrell, for England to regularly threaten the sport's dominant southern hemisphere trio but the former flanker is not about to abandon the nation's traditional forward strength in some vague chase for "entertaining rugby".

The next challenge is a daunting three-test series in South Africa in June but, with a contract until January 2016 now signed, Lancaster can approach those games safe in the knowledge that a setback or two will not derail his vision.

Home games against the Springboks, Australia and New Zealand in November will prove a further yardstick, as will a three-test tour of New Zealand in 2014.

England's 2003 World Cup triumph was the culmination of an unparalleled 13-game unbeaten run against the southern hemisphere nations and Lancaster knows that remains the benchmark.

It was by no means plain sailing for Clive Woodward as he built towards that 2003 success and Lancaster is certain to suffer defeats, probably some hefty ones, along the way.

However, the RFU have shown faith in his vision and England fans will cut him plenty of slack for what promises to be a fascinating and enjoyable journey.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)