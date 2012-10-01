Canterbury Bulldogs prop James Graham will face a National Rugby League (NRL) judiciary hearing on Wednesday after being charged with biting the ear of Melbourne Storm fullback Billy Slater in Australia's Grand Final.

Slater made the complaint to the onfield referees against the Englishman after both sides brawled during the 25th minute of the Storm's 14-4 win at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Three players were charged with fighting during the melee, which broke out after Slater slid into Canterbury winger Sam Perrett in an attempt to prevent a try.

Two previous cases of biting in the sport resulted in the NRL banning the players for a combined 12 weeks.

Australian media speculated on Monday that Graham could face a more severe penalty if found guilty because the alleged incident took place in front of nearly 83,000 fans in the NRL's showpiece game.

