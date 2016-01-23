SYDNEY Sam Burgess has been hailed a lifesaver after the National Rugby League (NRL) player came to the aid of a man who was choking during a fish-eating contest at a Sydney restaurant.

Burgess's South Sydney Rabbitohs were at the Sydney Fish Markets on Friday for a team bonding session when the incident occurred, Fox Sports reported.

A staff member from a restaurant joined the players but was gasping for breath when a piece of food became stuck in his throat. Burgess then rushed to the man's aid and helped him swallow it.

"He saved this life," Fox Sports quoted a witness as saying. "Another 30 seconds and it could have gone either way."

Sydney Fish Market also hailed Burgess's actions.

"All we can say is that @SamBurgess8 is a true #hero. And we are not talking about on the footy field," it said on Twitter.

The Rabbitohs' 27-year-old English import said he was happy to be of help.

"@SydFishMarket @SSFCRABBITOHS glad I could help. I hope everyone is ok. Thanks for having us today," tweeted the code-switching international.

