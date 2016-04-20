SYDNEY Manly Sea Eagles forward Liam Knight sprayed insect repellent in his mouth after being arrested for drink-driving, a Sydney court has heard.

The 21-year-old National Rugby League (NRL) player was given an 18-month good behaviour bond, a local form of probation, on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a charge of "high-range" drink-driving in March, local media reported.

After drinking nine beers and three vodka-based mixed drinks in a nine-hour session, Knight drove a friend home and was seen speeding by police in a northern Sydney suburb.

After being pulled over, his blood alcohol level was recorded at more than three times the legal limit on a breath test device, police alleged.

Knight gave up his licence before being arrested and was put in the back of the police car.

"Whilst seated the accused grabbed a can of Aeroguard he located in the back seat and sprayed it into his mouth before police removed it from him," court documents said.

When asked by police what he was doing, he told them: "You got me, I'm over, you got me double."

"Whilst with police the accused was cocky and showed no real concern for the seriousness of the matter until after he was charged by police saying 'sorry, it's my fault'," court papers added.

Knight, who previously had his licence suspended, was banned from driving for another eight months.

"It's very cold comfort (for any potential victim) that you are considered gifted in the eyes of some," Manly Local Court magistrate Christopher Longley said.

