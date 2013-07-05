Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
MELBOURNE Seven clubs in Australia's top-flight National Rugby League have been slapped with fines for breaching salary cap provisions in an echo of the 2010 scandal that saw Melbourne Storm stripped of two championships.
The clubs were fined a total of A$503,407 (305,729 pounds) after the league completed an audit of the 2012 season, the NRL said in a statement on its website on Friday (www.nrl.com).
The Sydney-based Cronulla Sharks were the hardest hit with a A$150,000 fine, with the other affected clubs in the 16-team league fined between $4,700 and $144,393.
"The salary cap plays an incredibly important role in the competition and all clubs need to be accountable for staying within the limits of the cap," NRL chief operating officer Jim Doyle said in the statement.
Melbourne Storm were plunged into crisis in 2010 after the NRL stripped them of their 2007 and 2009 titles, and fined them an Australian record A$1.7 million, for systematically cheating the salary cap over several years.
Storm were not one of the clubs fined this time around.
The clubs would have five days to appeal the sanctions, the NRL said.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.