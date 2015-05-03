SYDNEY New Zealand stunned Australia with four tries in 20 first half minutes to beat the Kangaroos 26-12 at Lang Park on Sunday and record three straight wins over their neighbours for the first time since 1953.

The Kiwis beat Australia twice to win the Four Nations last year but that was against weakened sides and Sunday's test, postponed from Friday because of torrential rain in Brisbane, was supposed to be a restoration of the status quo.

It was going to script for a Kangaroos side studded with world class players when Sam Thaiday opened the scoring with a try in the 13th minute.

New Zealand hit back with two tries in eight minutes from winger Manu Vatuvei and halfback Shaun Johnson extended the lead with another try and a penalty.

When centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall took advantage of an embarrassing error from Australia fullback Greg Inglis to touch down for the fourth try on the brink of halftime, New Zealand were ahead 26-6.

Australia tried to shake off their torpor in the second half and scored a try through debutant outside back Will Chambers just before the hour mark.

The energy of New Zealand's defensive efforts after the break matched their attacking brio in the first half, however, and they ran out worthy winners.

