MELBOURNE Australian rugby league players Dylan Walker and Aaron Gray have been released from hospital after overdosing on prescription drugs and apologised to their families and friends for causing them worry.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs duo were rushed to hospital on Tuesday after they were found in a serious condition by a friend at Gray's residence.

They were placed under heavy sedation in the intensive care unit at Sydney's St Vincent's hospital before their condition stabilised.

John Lee, CEO of the National Rugby League team, told reporters this week that the pair had been taking painkillers prescribed by their surgeon after post-season operations last week.

He said they had taken more than their prescribed dose during a movie night at Gray's house.

"We'd like to apologise to all our family and friends over the last few days," Gray, 21, told reporters after being released from hospital on Friday.

"We know it hasn't been easy. We'd like to say we've learnt from our mistakes and we hope everyone can learn lessons -- not only rugby league players but people in general."

Walker, 20, also apologised but neither took questions from media.

Lee said illicit drugs were not involved in the incident, though the club was still investigating.

"What struck them the most was the reaction of their families," Lee told reporters.

"They probably missed a day or two when they were sedated and then to awake to a different environment and to have your loved ones around you quite distraught is a very compelling environment."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)