MELBOURNE Former National Rugby League (NRL) forward Ryan Tandy, who was found guilty of fixing a match in 2010, has been found dead from an apparent drug overdose, local media reported on Monday.

The 32-year-old former Canterbury prop was found at his parents' home in Saratoga in the Central Coast region of New South Wales state, reports said.

Australian-born Tandy, who represented Ireland at the 2008 rugby league World Cup, was banned for life by the NRL and convicted by a Sydney court of trying to obtain financial advantage by fixing a match against North Queensland.

A problem gambler, he gave away a penalty in front of the posts in the opening minutes which was subsequently linked to a betting plunge on the first points scored in the match.

The case caused shockwaves in the NRL community.

"We're all absolutely shocked with what's happened this afternoon," Steve Turner, a former team mate of Tandy's during an earlier stint with NRL club Melbourne Storm, told local broadcaster Fox Sports.

Turner described Tandy as a practical joker and the "life of the party".

His death was not being treated as suspicious, reports said, citing a police statement.

Ireland Rugby League (IRL) expressed condolences to Tandy's family.

"Ryan was a larger than life character and we would like to express our thanks for the commitment during the World Cup," a statement on the IRL's website said.

"As the team motto that all players had tattooed says, there is no strength without unity ... and we wish his family unity at this sad time."

Tandy's life after his NRL career ended was also troubled.

In January, he was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man on the Central Coast over a drug debt.

He was due to return to court next month and had been staying in the Saratoga home as part of his bail conditions, reports said.

