LONDON Welsh rugby league player Danny Jones died on Sunday after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest during an English third-tier match.

The Keighley Cougars player, 29, collapsed after being replaced early in the game and was treated by the match doctor and paramedics at the ground before being taken to hospital, where he later passed away.

He leaves five-month old twins.

Rugby Football League Chief Operating Officer Ralph Rimmer said in a statement: "It is always devastating when someone so young dies in these circumstances.

"Danny was a popular and talented Rugby League player, having played at the highest level with the Wales National team and playing over 12 seasons for Keighley Cougars and Halifax."

The match was abandoned after 16 minutes.

Heart attacks during professional sport have hit the headlines in recent years with a handful of high-profile cases.

Just last week, Belgian footballer Gregory Mertens, who collapsed on the pitch during a game for Lokeren, died aged 24.

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)