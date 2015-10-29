English rugby league side Keighley Cougars have sacked winger Daley Williams after the Britain's anti-doping body suspended the 29-year-old from all sport for four years following a positive test for several banned substances.

Williams tested positive for steroids, drostanolone and a metabolite of stanozolol in an out-of-competition test conducted on March 15, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said in a statement.

"The club can confirm that Daley Williams has been handed a four year suspension for a doping violation," the club said on its official Twitter account.

"We remain firm in our stance against this sort of behaviour and Daley has been released with immediate effect."

Stanozolol was the steroid found in Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson's samples, which saw him stripped of Olympic 100m gold in 1988.

"This case highlights the worrying trend of young men using steroids either to improve their performance on the pitch or for cosmetic reasons," UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said.

"Not only are these young men cheating their opposition, and their team mates, but they are also cheating themselves.

"They either do not know, or in some cases choose to ignore, the danger they are putting themselves in by continuing to abuse these substances," he added.

Williams, who also plays for the Jamaica national rugby league team, is barred from participating in any form of sport until midnight on April 7, 2019.

