LONDON St Helens captain Paul Wellens will line up for a record-equalling 10th UK Super League grand final on Saturday hoping to end a five-match losing streak in the domestic game's showpiece match.

England's Jamie Peacock is the only other player to have featured in 10 finals, but Wellens will equal that record when St Helens battle it out against fierce rivals Wigan in Manchester.

The 34-year-old contested his first final in 1999 but after tasting defeat on the last five occasions the former Britain full-back is desperate for his luck to change.

"Not many people play 10 years at the top in this game, so to be able to play in 10 Grand Finals is quite surreal," said Wellens, who has played for St Helens throughout his career.

"I'm just as excited about this one as I was about the first one back in 1999.

"I loved my first four - I thought it was all plain sailing and then I lost five on the run so it just shows in this game that you can take nothing for granted.

"But what's happened in the past will have no bearing on what happens in the 80 minutes on Saturday."

While St Helens hope it will be a case of fifth time lucky in their bid for a fifth Super League crown, Wigan will try and add a fourth title to their growing collection after beating Warrington last year.

Around 10 miles separates the two sides geographically but there is nothing between them in grand final showdowns as they can both boast one victory each.

In 2000 St Helens claimed a 29-16 victory, but Wigan got their revenge 10 years later thanks to a comfortable 22-10 win.

With local bragging rights up for grabs in the third final between the two sides at Old Trafford, Wigan head coach Shaun Wane said his side cannot afford to lose.

"There's no love lost between the two teams," said Wane. "A lot of respect but no love lost, it's a game we have to win.

"They will be going into the game with the same mind-set. It's going to be a real rough and tough game I hope we come out on top."

(Reporting By Michael Hann)