LONDON England captain Sean O'Loughlin claimed a late try to lift the hosts to a 20-14 victory over New Zealand in a gripping third international in Wigan on Saturday and a 2-1 series win.
Forward Elliot Whitehead scored two tries and O'Loughlin powered over the line eight minutes from time to put England 20-6 ahead against the world's top-ranked side.
New Zealand fought back in the closing minutes, however, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Jordan Kahu grabbing tries to set up a tense finale but England hung on to seal their first series win over world champions Australia or New Zealand since 2007.
England led 8-6 halftime, winger Jason Nightingale crossing for the Kiwis after Whitehead had helped the hosts into an early 8-0 lead.
England won the first test 26-12 and New Zealand took the second 9-2 to level the series.
