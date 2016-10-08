Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
MANCHESTER Wigan Warriors fought back from a halftime deficit to beat Warrington Wolves 12-6 in the English Super League grand final on Saturday.
Wigan, the most successful team in English rugby league, had lost the last two grand finals at Old Trafford and Declan Patton's first-half try put Warrington 6-2 ahead at the interval.
But centre Oliver Gildart and winger Josh Charnley scored tries in the second half to sink Warrington, who finished top of the Super League standings after the Super Eight stage but had not won the overall English title since 1955.
"I'm really proud of what we've done, it speaks volumes for our toughness," Wigan coach Shaun Wane told Sky Sports.
"This is best ever, an unbelievable win. The players showed so much desire. They put so many hours in, they deserve it."
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.