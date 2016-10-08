Rugby League Britain - Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - First Utility Super League Grand Final - Old Trafford, Manchester - 8/10/16Warrington Wolves' Chris Hill (C) looks dejected after the matchAction Images via Reuters / Craig BroughLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Rugby League Britain - Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - First Utility Super League Grand Final - Old Trafford, Manchester - 8/10/16Sean O'Loughlin of Wigan Warriors (C) celebrates with Dominic Crosby (L) and Matty Smith at the end of the gameAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Rugby League Britain - Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - First Utility Super League Grand Final - Old Trafford, Manchester - 8/10/16Dan Sarginson of Wigan Warriors celebrates with the trophy after winning the super league grand finalAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Rugby League Britain - Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - First Utility Super League Grand Final - Old Trafford, Manchester - 8/10/16Wigan Warriors celebrate after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Craig BroughLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

MANCHESTER Wigan Warriors fought back from a halftime deficit to beat Warrington Wolves 12-6 in the English Super League grand final on Saturday.

Wigan, the most successful team in English rugby league, had lost the last two grand finals at Old Trafford and Declan Patton's first-half try put Warrington 6-2 ahead at the interval.

But centre Oliver Gildart and winger Josh Charnley scored tries in the second half to sink Warrington, who finished top of the Super League standings after the Super Eight stage but had not won the overall English title since 1955.

"I'm really proud of what we've done, it speaks volumes for our toughness," Wigan coach Shaun Wane told Sky Sports.

"This is best ever, an unbelievable win. The players showed so much desire. They put so many hours in, they deserve it."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)