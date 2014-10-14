Wigan Warriors prop Ben Flower arrives for a disciplinary hearing at the headquarters of the Rugby Football League in Leeds, northern England October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Ben Flower, the Wigan prop whose punching of a prone, stricken opponent in Saturday's Super League Grand Final had caused huge dismay within rugby league, has been given a six-month ban from the sport.

Under pressure to severely punish the Welshman, who twice punched St Helens' Lance Hohaia in the face -- the second time as the New Zealander lay dazed on the ground -- in the showpiece event, the Rugby Football League (RFL) ruled on Monday that Flower cannot play until April 14 next year.

Flower, who admitted the offence at an RFL disciplinary tribunal in Leeds, will miss 13 matches at the start of next season, including Wigan's World Club Challenge meeting with Brisbane Broncos in February and the first 10 Super League fixtures.

Flower was charged with the most serious Grade F offence for "violent and aggressive punching" and "punching an off-guard opponent", which carries a minimum of an eight-game ban.

Instead, the RFL's disciplinary committee decided eight games was an insufficient sanction and Wigan announced that they would not be appealing against the punishment, one of the most severe for any player in the Super League era.

The nearest precedent was the case of another Wigan player, Terry Newton, suspended for 10 matches for two assaults in a match also against St Helens in 2005. He then had his ban extended to seven months on appeal.

Hohaia had already accepted a one-game suspension for a forearm strike on Flower that precipitated the incident, which happened in only the second minute of the match.

The 26-year-old, incensed by the blow from Hohaia, punched the New Zealander to the ground with a wild right hook before landing a second, more calculated blow flush to his face while kneeling over his dazed, prone opponent.

Flower was sent off and the injured Hohaia was unable to play any further part in the game as St Helens went on to win 14-6.

The furore created by Flower's actions even led to suggestions in some quarters that it was so serious that police should be involved.

Wigan rugby general manager Kris Radlinski, standing alongside the contrite Flower after the hearing at the RFL headquarters, said the club fully supported the RFL verdict.

"Wigan Warriors would like to go on record in saying that the RFL disciplinary committee handled a very difficult situation with professionalism and integrity," he said.

"We fully support their assessment of Saturday night's incident involving our player, Ben Flower. We will be making no appeal.

"We would like to apologise to Lance Hohaia and his family and to the St Helens club and fans. St Helens' win on Saturday has been overshadowed by the incident and that is wrong.

"Ben has issued an apology and is very regretful and full of remorse for his actions.

"We will work hard to try to repair any damage caused to the reputation of rugby league."

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)