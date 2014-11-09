SYDNEY Australia will take on New Zealand in the final of rugby league's Four Nations next week after the Kangaroos hammered Samoa 44-18 in Wollongong on Sunday.

Fullback Greg Inglis and Cooper Cronk both scored two tries as the home side ran rampant at Wollongong Showground to set up a meeting with the Kiwis in Wellington next Saturday.

New Zealand booked their berth with a 16-14 win over England on Saturday, which left the English needing an unlikely Samoa upset of Australia on Sunday to progress to the final.

The Kangaroos won the first Four Nations in 2009 and the third in 2011 but were stunned by New Zealand in the final of the second version in Brisbane in 2010.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)