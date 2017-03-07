ROME Italy have appointed former Australia international and ex-Azzurri captain Anthony Minichiello as assistant coach for this year's Rugby League World Cup in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The 36-year-old former Sydney Roosters fullback, a veteran of 302 National Rugby League games, captained Italy in the 2013 World Cup after earlier winning 19 caps for Australia.

He will work with Sydney-born head coach Cameron Ciraldo, his former Italy team mate.

"I was privileged to have been involved in the previous Rugby League World Cup as a player, so to now have the opportunity to be in the Italian coaching ranks is something I’m really excited about," Minichiello said.

His younger brother, Mark, also plays for Italy.

Ranked 13th in the world and qualified for only their second World Cup, Italy will play Ireland, the United States and Fiji in Pool D matches in Australia in October and November. Most of their players are Australian-born.

