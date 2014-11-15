WELLINGTON New Zealand edged Australia 22-18 to win the Four Nations title in Wellington on Saturday in a stunning upset of rugby league's traditionally dominant world power.

The Kiwis' took a 14-6 lead into halftime and held on grimly as the Kangaroos mounted a desperate charge at Wellington Regional Stadium which fell agonisingly short when Sione Mata'utia was denied a try that would have levelled the score by a forward pass.

Man-of-the-match Shaun Johnson was superb for the Kiwis, scoring a solo try in the 58th minute and setting up another as New Zealand won only their second Four Nations title after claiming it in 2010.

Having beaten Australia 30-12 earlier in the tournament, which also featured England and Samoa, New Zealand also notched only their second consecutive win over Australia in 61 years in front of a roaring crowd of over 25,000.

The world champion Kangaroos had headed into the tournament with only one loss in their previous 36 tests.

Manu Vatuvei scored a try in each half after Jason Nightingale ran over for the Kiwis' first in the 23rd minute.

Michael Jennings and Mata'utia scored early tries for the Kangaroos, with Ben Hunt crossing in the 76th minute to set up a nail-biting finish.

